US virus cases, hospitalizations continue steady decline
Average daily COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are continuing to fall in the U.S., an indicator that the omicron variant's hold is weakening across the country. ...
Baile Del Sol kicks off 85th annual Charro Days Fiesta in Brownsville
The Charro Days Fiesta is officially underway in...
Rents reach 'insane' levels across US with no end in sight
Krystal Guerra's Miami apartment has a tiny kitchen,...
Weather
Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022: Partly sunny with temperatures in the 60s
Feb. 18, 2022: Mostly sunny, temperatures in the 60s
Feb. 17, 2022: Windy with temperatures in the 80s
Sports
Valley basketball players talk NBA All-Star weekend
EDINBURG, Texas -- NBA All-Star weekend ends today but Bella Michaels caught up with valley basketball players for their picks before the big game. Click...
George Washington University vs UTRGV
EDINBURG, Texas -- UTRGV baseball opened their 2022...
Panther brothers swimming in state meet
WESLACO, Texas -- Henry and George Sander are...
Programming
More than $32,000 raised for Tim’s Coats
Viewers helped Channel 5 News raise more than $32,000 to Tim’s Coats. The dollar amount is on top of a donation from the Rotary Clubs...
'Really helpful': Valley family remembers impact of Tim's Coats
Nailea Vicencio remembers how blessed she felt choosing...
'Beautiful action of love': More than $7,000 raised for Tim's Coats
Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director of Catholic Charities...
Connect
Hechos Valle
Policía de Harlingen arresta a tres acusados de posesión de drogas
Tres personas se encuentran en custodia acusadas de posición de substancias controladas. La policía de Harlingen ejecuto una orden de registro en la cuadra 900...
Programa local ayuda combatir adiciones
La adicción al alcohol y las drogas sigue...
Oficina del Sheriff del Condado de Cameron: Hombre bajo custodia luego de informes de disparos en Olmito
Un hombre de 35 años está bajo custodia...
