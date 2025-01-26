Home
Palmview police investigate shooting that left one person dead
Palmview police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another in serious condition, according to city of Palmview spokesperson Irma Garza. Garza...
Edinburg museum plans to build monument to honor Gold Star families
The Museum of South Texas History unveiled their...
Trump orders tariffs, visa restrictions on Colombia over rejection of deportation flights
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump...
Weather
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025: Spotty showers, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025: Morning clouds, breezy, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Friday, Jan. 24, 2025: Stray shower, temps in the 60s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
UTRGV baseball holds first official practice for 2025 season
The UTRGV Vaqueros baseball team is officially on the practice field in preparation for the 2025 season. The Vaqueros are looking to come back strong...
McAllen High OL Maddox Braxton signs with Tufts
McAllen High offensive guard Maddox Braxton is heading...
Jose Villareal & Ramon Zuniga shine in wins for Economedes & Lopez on Friday
Highlights from the wins for Economedes and Lopez...
Community
Pump Patrol: Friday, Jan. 24, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Zoo Guest: Radiated tortoise
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
Aumentan los diagnósticos de cáncer en mujeres jóvenes en EE.UU.
Nuevos datos alarmantes recién publicados por la sociedad estadounidense contra el cáncer revelan que las mujeres jóvenes tienen casi el doble de probabilidad de ser diagnosticadas...
Avance en el estudio del viroma humano en Brownsville gracias a UT Health Houston
Con éxito van desarrollando estudios sobre viroma humano...
Presentan proyecto de monumento en honor a familias de la Estrella Dorada en Edinburg
En el museo de historia del sur de...
