Gov. Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke discuss Uvalde shooting in debate at UTRGV
The shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde was the front and center topic at the gubernatorial debate between Gov. Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke Friday night...
Beto O'Rourke meets with Uvalde families in the Valley
The call for change after the Robb Elementary...
McAllen police investigate auto-pedestrian collision
The McAllen Police Department is investigating an auto-pedestrian...
Weather
Sept. 30, 2022: Less humid with temperatures in the low 90s
Sept. 29, 2022: Less humid with temperatures in low 90s
Sept. 28, 2022: Less humid with temperatures in the low 90s
Sports
First & Goal: Friday Sept. 23, 2022
Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Sept. 30, 2022 below: For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on Twitter. See the...
WATCH LIVE: 5th Quarter Powered by Reyna's Bar-B-Q
The 5th Quarter Powered by Reyna's Bar-B-Q will...
First & Goal: Highlights from Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
For live score updates, follow KRGVSports on Twitter....
Programming
Community
Pet of the Week: Diana
Pump Patrol - Sept. 26, 2022
Student of the Week: Yaridia Trevino
Yaridia Trevino is a student at Harlingen School...
Hechos Valle
Policía: una persona bajo custodia, otra en un centro local de atención de emergencia después de un tiroteo en McAllen
Un hombre de 21 años se encuentra en un centro de atención de emergencia local después de recibir un disparo el domingo por la mañana en...
Policía de McAllen investiga colisión entre auto y peatón
El Departamento de Policía de McAllen está investigando...
Resumen del primer debate entre candidatos para gobernador de Texas
Faltan menos de dos meses para las elecciones...
Daytime
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
