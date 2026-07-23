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Weslaco road project cuts sales at coffee shop; city admits not properly notifying businesses
The owner of a Weslaco coffee shop says road construction is driving away customers. Now, the city admits businesses were not notified as planned. At...
4 house fires hit Starr County in two weeks; fire chief warns of electrical risk
A string of house fires is raising concern...
Elsa police hide rubber ducks in city parks to get kids outside
A police project in Elsa is getting kids...
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Thursday, July 23, 2026: Scattered thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, July 22, 2026: Hot and muggy, temps in the 100s
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Tuesday, July 21, 2026: Hot and muggy, temps in the 100s
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Fromer Spurs guard & NBA champion Danny Green talks about McAllen basketball camp set for July 30
Our interview with Former Spurs guard Danny Green as he prepares to host another basketball skills camp in McAllen. The camp is open to kids...
UTRGV expresses excitement for upcoming football season at SLC Opening Drive event
The UTRGV Vaqueros are heading into their second...
Spain fans celebrate the 2026 World Cup final in McAllen
RGV fans react to Spain winning the 2026...
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Pump Patrol: Wednesday, July 22, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, July 21, 2026
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Pump Patrol: Monday, July 20, 2026
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