Monster Jam kicks off Friday at Payne Arena in Hidalgo
If you're looking for an action-packed weekend, monster trucks will be tearing it up all weekend at Monster Jam at the Payne Arena in Hidalgo. ...
Edinburg mayoral candidates discuss business, taxes during debate
It was more than an hour of back-to-back...
Sept. 24, 2021: Less humid, temperatures in high 80s
Sept. 24, 2021: Less humid, temperatures in high 80s
Sept: 23, 2021: Low humidity, temperatures in high 80s
First day of Fall 2021: Scattered showers, temperatures in mid-80s
Sports
First & Goal: Highlights from Sept. 23, 2021
Mission High vs. Edinburg High FINAL SCORE : Mission High 14 - Edinburg High 34 Economendes vs....
Intrigue grows with role for Cowboys rookie defender Parsons
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The role for versatile...
First & Goal: Highlights from Sept. 17, 2021
Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights...
Community
Food Bank RGV distributing produce in Weslaco
The Food Bank RGV will give out free fruits and vegetables Thursday morning in Weslaco. The food distribution event will take place at the Catholic...
Student of the Week: Nicole Delgado
From the court to the classroom, Nicole Delgado...
Student of the Week: Reyes Garcia
Each week, one Valley student will be picked...
Hechos Valle
Suspenden patrullaje a caballo en Del Río, Texas
El departamento de seguridad Nacional ha suspendido temporalmente el uso de la patrulla a caballo en el sector de Del Río, según informo este jueves un...
México: Aprueban matrimonio igualitario en el estado de Sonora
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO (AP) - El Congreso del...
Desarrollo de anticuerpos detección y evolución tras haberse vacunado contra el COVOD-19
La prueba de detección y el nivel de...
