Security preparations underway ahead of Spring Break at SPI
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND – South Padre Island has begun preparing to increase security in an effort to keep everyone safe during Spring Break. South Padre...
US: Taliban’s ‘reduction of violence’ deal to start tonight
By KATHY GANNON and MATTHEW LEE ISLAMABAD...
Valley firefighter honored after assignment in Australia
MISSION – A Mission native back home from...
SPECIAL REPORT: Guns, lies and fear in the Rio Grande Valley
HARLINGEN – Federal agents say they’re seeing a spike in straw purchases in the Rio Grande Valley. An AK-47 is a very common weapon people...
SPECIAL REPORT: HIV in the Rio Grande Valley
WESLACO – The federal government is proposing a...
Gun Expert Explains Repercussions of Falsifying Federal Weapons Sales Form
MCALLEN – A former McAllen gun store manager...
Sports
Hanna's Shannon Perez Inks To Play Soccer At Texas Lutheran
BROWNSVILLE - Hanna senior Shannon Perez committed to Texas Lutheran as soon as she received an offer over the phone. Perez will play soccer for...
CrossFit Teens Headed To Wodapalooza In Miami
EDINBURG - You won't find Wodapalooza in the...
Juarez-Lincoln Distance Runners Sign With Allen CC
LA JOYA - A pair of Juarez-Lincoln distance...
Community
Whataburger giving couples chance to win a ‘Whatawedding’ on Valentine’s Day
WESLACO – What would your ideal wedding be like? At a church or chapel? Outdoors by a lake or wine vineyard? How about considering having your...
DHR Health to Host Free Community Health Fair
DHR Health (DHR) announces its 14 th...
WATCH LIVE: McAllen Holiday Parade
The McAllen Holiday Parade will kickoff at...
Somos Noticias
Evento en condado Hidalgo sobre recursos en situaciones de emergencia
EDINBURG - Algunos residentes del condado Hidalgo participaron en un seminario educativo enfocado en prevenir delitos. La oficina del sheriff junto con otras agencias buscaron...
Sistema de alertas de emergencia en Pharr
PHARR - La ciudad de Pharr invita a...
Preparan operativo de seguridad en Isla del Padre Sur
ISLA DEL PADRE SUR - La Isla del...
