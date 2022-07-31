Home
Valley health care expert weighs in on the importance of back-to-school routine
Summer break is coming to an end for many Valley students, and some are looking forward to going back. Whether they are ready to go...
Classroom supply giveaway to be held in Mission for teachers
Hidalgo County Precinct 3 and other organizations are...
New York State Police: Homicide suspect last seen boarding bus to Brownsville
A 47-year-old man wanted for murder in New...
Saturday, July 30, 2022: Hot and humid with temperatures in the triple digits
July 28, 2022: Small rain chances, temperatures in the 90s
July 27, 2022: Spotty showers with temperatures in the high 90s
Matamoros baseball to represent Mexico in Little League World Series
MATAMOROS, Mexico -- Matamoros Little League baseball is headed to the Little League World Series in August. They'll be representing Mexico after a dramatic 3-2...
Cowboy Camp Day 3: Players continue to prepare for new season
Channel 5 News’ sports coverage in the Dallas...
Cowboys Training Camp Day 2: Wide receiver Michael Gallup may miss out on season opener
Channel 5 News’ Camping with the Cowboys' coverage...
Friday is last day to donate to 5's Fans for Friends
Friday, July 22, is the last day to donate to our 5's Fans for Friends campaign. So far, Valley residents have helped raise more than...
5’s Fans for Friends: Edinburg resident encourages donations to help beat the heat
With feels-like temperatures averaging 100 degrees or more...
5's Fans for Friends: Valley families in need of fans amid summer heat
Channel 5 News and Azteca Valle have teamed...
Ayuda para pagos de luz y agua
Con la inflacion, tambien ha subido el cobro de los servicios publicos. El departamento de vivienda de texas anuncio que tiene disponible apoyo financiero para...
Buscan expander la telemedicina
La pandemia cambio muchas de nuestras rutinas,también cambió...
Realizan examenes de glucosa
Ahora nos trasladamos hasta reynosa autoridades de salud...
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
