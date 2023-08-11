Home
Pump Patrol: Friday, Aug. 11, 2023
Buckner International opens new center in Donna
School supplies were given out during the opening...
Mega Slots owners arrested on illegal gambling charges, sheriff’s office says
The owners of an “illegal” game room in...
Weather
Friday, Aug. 11, 2023: Hot & windy with more triple digit temperatures
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
New forecast predicts more hurricanes because of record-warm sea surface temperatures
" New forecast predicts more hurricanes because...
Thursday, August 10: Hot and windy, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Two-A-Day Tour: Edinburg North Cougars
EDINBURG, Texas -- Edinburg North won a District 31-6A title last season snapping a 21-year title drought. After a disappointing bi-district round loss to Los Fresnos,...
Two a Day Tour: PSJA Memorial
PHARR, TEXAS -- Last season, the PSJA...
Two a Day Tour: Weslaco East Wildcats
WESLACO, TEXAS -- Weslaco East finished last...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Friday, Aug. 11, 2023
Zoo Guest: Petunio the guinea pig
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023
Connect
Noticias RGV
Buckner International apertura nuevo centro familiar en Donna
Buckner International, una organización local sin fines de lucro, abre las puertas de su nuevo centro de esperanza familiar en la ciudad Donna con la finalidad...
Aquí Entre Nos: 'Blue Beetle' está a una semana de su esperado estreno
Empieza la cuenta regresiva para que RBD vuelva...
Niño de tres años muere a bordo de un autobús para solicitantes de asilo que viajaba de Brownsville a Chicago
Un niño de tres años murió mientras viajaba...
Radar
7 Days