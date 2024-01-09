Home
Port of Harlingen celebrating growth in business with new look
According to an economic impact study, the Port of Harlingen saw an 108% increase in jobs between 2018 and 2022. The port also saw an...
Valley law enforcement leaders seeking clarification on new immigration law
A Texas law that allows local law enforcement...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2023
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Weather
Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024: Windy and cool, temps in the 60s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, Jan. 8, 2024: Windy, very warm, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sunday, Jan. 7, 2023: Breezy and mild, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
HS High School Soccer Tournament Highlights 1-4
Click on the video above for highlights from the McAllen ISD Girls Soccer Showcase and the Brownsville ISD Boys Soccer Tournament
Cowboys need to smooth the rough edges of their offense as they look toward the playoffs
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott's sporadic offense...
McAllen Cheer Headed to Nationals
MCALLEN, Texas -- McAllen High Cheer took first...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2023
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Jan. 8, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Salvation Army distributes Tim's Coats to families in need
The Salvation Army distributed hundreds of coats on...
Connect
Continúa el juicio contra Víctor Godínez acusado de la muerte de un patrullero del DPS
En el condado Hidalgo, continúa el juicio por asesinato capital contra el hombre acusado de matar al patrullero de DPS, Moisés Sánchez. Víctor Godínez está...
Aquí Entre Nos: Willem Dafoe recibe estrella en el 'Paseo de la Fama' en Hollywood
La película 'De Prince' está siendo adaptada a...
Inspeccionan los avances del parque industrial en Roma
La ciudad Roma continúa realizando mejoras municipales en...
