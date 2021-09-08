Home
Officials announce multi-million dollar flood control project in Sullivan City
Millions of dollars in drainage upgrades are headed to one flood-prone area in the Valley. A $4.7 million flood control project is set to begin...
Valley lawmakers discuss redistricting
State lawmakers will soon head back to Austin...
A Texas prisoner wants his pastor to place his hands on him as he’s executed Wednesday. The state won’t allow it.
" A Texas prisoner wants his pastor...
Weather
Sept. 8, 2021: Stray showers, temperatures in upper 90s
Sept. 7, 2021: Spotty afternoon showers with temperatures in high 90s
Labor Day 2021: Mainly sunny, temperatures in high 90s
Sports
Playmakers: Week Two
Max Alaniz-Choy McAllen Mem. Gunnar Willams Bro. Porter Victor Cardenas Rio Grande City...
First & Goal Power Poll: Week Two
6A 1. Edinburg Vela (2-0)...
UTRGV approves referendum
EDINBURG, Texas -- It was an important Student...
Programming
Community
Student of the Week: Regina Barajas
With school back in session, we're once again starting our Student of The Week stories. Each week, one Valley student will be picked for their...
5's Fans for Friends: Salvation Army distributes hundreds of fans for residents
The Salvation Army in McAllen helped wrap up...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Aug. 1, 2021
WATCH LIVE: Join us for Sunday Mass on...
Hechos Valle
El condado Cameron informa de 10 muertes relacionadas con el coronavirus, 107 casos positivos
El condado Cameron informó el miércoles 10 muertes relacionadas con el coronavirus y 107 casos positivos de COVID-19 Según un comunicado de prensa del condado...
Mes de la concientización del Cáncer Infantil
Septiembre es el mes de la concientización del...
Lo que se sabe sobre la variante mu del nuevo coronavirus
¿Qué es la variante mu? Es una...
