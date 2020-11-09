Home
McAllen Public Utility donates vacuum truck to Reynosa
The McAllen Public Utility donated a vacuum truck to Reynosa on Monday. The public utility donated a 2003 Freightliner Vacuum Truck to COMAPA, the city...
Study: COVID-19 may increase risk of premature birth
The coronavirus may increase the risk of premature...
Valley Made, Local Strong: B&S Kites
A childhood hobby turned into a business for...
Sports
Harlingen Tennis Brings Home District Title
HARLINGEN - After a decade and some change the Harlingen Tennis Team was able to bring home a district title. The Cardinals coming in second place...
First and Goal Friday for 11/6 - Scores and Highlights
Friday's Games 32-6A Weslaco 28, Harlingen...
First and Goal Thursday - 11/6 - Highlights and Scores
Thursday's Final Scores Non-District McAllen Memorial...
Community
La problemática de tirar basura de manera ilegal
Los tiraderos de basura clandestinos son un problema para nuestra comunidad y no solamente por ser un foco de infección además de que es un...
Cancelan partidos de fútbol por contagio de COVID-19
Recientemente varios distritos escolares en el Valle han...
Estrenan área recreativa en la Bicentennial
Para los residentes que viven o transitan cerca...
Hechos Valle
EEUU: Barr autoriza investigar acusaciones sobre elección
WASHINGTON (AP) - El secretario de Justicia William Barr ha autorizado a los fiscales federales de todo el país investigar las "acusaciones sustanciosas" de irregularidades en...
Identifican a hombre muerto en un tiroteó
Autoridades en Roma identificaron cómo Noel Manuel Ramirez...
El condado Cameron informa de 2 muertes relacionadas con el coronavirus
El condado Cameron informó el lunes de dos...
