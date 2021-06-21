Home
News
Valley Made, Local Strong: Vargas BBQ
There's nothing like Texas BBQ, and one Valley business is serving up some of the best. Vargas BBQ in Edinburg, just off Cano Street, started...
Gov. Greg Abbott vetoes criminal justice bills, legislation to protect dogs, teach kids about domestic violence
" Gov. Greg Abbott vetoes criminal justice...
New city hall, transit center to open next year in San Juan
A new city hall and transit center is...
Additional Links
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Immigration/Border Wall
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
June 21, 2021: Excessive heat warning for Starr, southern Hidalgo counties
An excessive heat warning is in effect for Starr and southern Hidalgo counties on Monday. The heat index could be around 110 to 122 degrees...
June 19, 2021: Hot and humid with stray shower possible
June 18, 2021: Mainly dry with highs in mid-90s
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Sports
RGV Sports Hall of Fame Finally Holds Induction Ceremony for Class of 2020
MISSION - The Rio Grande Valley Sports Hall of Fame finally was able to induct their class of 2020 on Saturday at the Mission Event Center...
Harlingen and Harlingen South Join Field of RGV Teams to 7-on-7 State Tourney
WESLACO - On Saturday Harlingen and Harlingen South...
Toros and San Antonio Finish to a 1-1 Draw on Saturday
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (Saturday, June 19, 2021) –...
Additional Links
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Additional Links
KRGVida Community Calendar
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
El condado Cameron informa de 94 nuevos casos de COVID-19
El condado Cameron informó el lunes 94 nuevos casos positivos de COVID-19. Según un comunicado de prensa del condado Cameron, 36 de los nuevos casos...
Buscan a personas de interés en un allanamiento de morada que termino en tiroteo mortal en Pharr
Todavía hasta la tarde de este lunes las...
Centro comercial Palms Crossing se declara en bancarrota
Otro centro comercial en el Valle está en...
Additional Links
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Temporada de huracanes
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Immigration/Border Wall
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Sports
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
KRGVida Community Calendar
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Temporada de huracanes
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days