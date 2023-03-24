Home
SNAP recipients will see a cut in food benefits starting this month
" SNAP recipients will see a cut in food benefits starting this month " was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media...
Friday, March 24, 2023: Windy and warm with temperatures in the high 90s
Escape-artist Missouri bear heads to Gladys Porter Zoo
ST. LOUIS (AP) — An escape-artist bear from...
Friday, March 24, 2023: Windy and warm with temperatures in the high 90s
Thursday March 23, 2023: Windy and Warm, temps in the 90s
Wednesday March 22, 2023: Breezy and warm, temps in the 80s
Los Fresnos Student Breaks Barriers as Deaf Varsity Soccer Player
LOS FRESNOS, TEXAS -- Freshman Giselle Larraga is breaking barriers at Los Fresnos High School. Born deaf, Giselle didn't let her hearing impairment make her different...
RGV Toros draw 1-1 against Oakland Roots SC
EDINBURG, Texas -- RGV Toros draw 1-1 with...
High school baseball highlights 3-15-2023
Click the video above to check out highlights...
Pump Patrol: Thursday, March 23, 2023
Pet of the Week: Nilo the pitty mix
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Vexus brinda nuevo servicio de red de fibra óptica para comunidades locales
"Cada día las escuelas y el trabajo todo se hace por el internet" dijo la portavoz de Vexus Fiber, Norma Branscum. Sin embargo, aun con...
La Entrevista: Knowinglabs brinda exámenes preventivos para cuidar su salud
Dolce Conde nos abrió las puertas de su...
Salud y Vida: Realizan cirugías a corazón abierto sin la necesidad utilizar sangre
Es un procedimiento importante que salva vidas, pero...
