No serious injuries reported in La Joya ISD bus crash
No one was seriously injured in a crash involving a La Joya Independent School District school bus Thursday in Palmview, the district said. Officials said...
Valley nonprofit holds protest, calls for clear pathway to citizenship
A Valley nonprofit held a protest Thursday aimed...
Weslaco police search for persons of interest after RV is stolen, damaged and abandoned
The Weslaco Police Department is investigating a crime...
Weather
Dec. 9, 2021: Partly cloudy, temperatures in the high 80s
Dec. 8, 2021: Partly cloudy, temperatures reaching 80s
Dec. 7, 2021: Temperatures in the 70s
Sports
Nikki Rowe boys basketball continues dominance
MCALLEN, Texas -- Nikki Rowe looks to make it 29 straight playoff appearances. The Warriors are 8-4 to start the season. Click on the video...
UIL Releases Classification Cutoff Numbers; 5 Valley Teams to Drop to 5A
AUSTIN - The UIL announced the classification cutoff...
Different Ball, Same Grind: UTRGV's Taylor Muff
EDINBURG, TEXAS - The UTRGV Women's basketball team...
Community
Recognizing the Students of the Week
It was a big night for some of the Valley's brightest students. Channel 5 News recognized Students of the Week on Wednesday night. ...
Student of the Week: Sidney Jimenez
Sidney Jimenez, a senior at La Joya High...
South Texas ISD Preparatory Academy to host 5K run Wednesday
The South Texas Independent School District Preparatory Academy...
Hechos Valle
Investigan accidente vehicular de un autobús escolar de La Joya
La policía de Palmview y las autoridades del distrito escolar de La Joya, se encuentran investigando un accidente de autobús que ocurrió durante la tarde de...
Se lleva a cabo campaña de promoción para hacer valer el voto de los tamaulipecos
Con miras al próximo proceso electoral en varios...
Conozca los protocolos de seguridad en las escuelas tras un cierre de emergencia
Durante los últimos meses, algunas escuelas del Valle...

