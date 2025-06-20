Home
Valley woman shares story of younger brother who became an organ donor and recipient
Kristen Longoria-Sandoval is sharing her brother’s story. Her brother was born with congenital heart defects, and at the age of one he received a donated...
Former Mission firefighter accused of sexually abusing close relative
A former Mission firefighter was arrested on Monday...
How to stay cool in the heat wave hitting parts of the US — even without air conditioning
The first big heat wave of 2025 has arrived, coinciding with the official start of summer. More than 40 million people in the U.S. were...
Friday, June 20, 2025: Scattered thunderstorms with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Erick makes landfall in southern Mexico as a Category 3 hurricane
PUERTO ESCONDIDO, Mexico (AP) — Powerful Hurricane Erick...
Women's tackle football gives female athletes opportunities in a game dominated by men
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Football players were running, throwing, catching, blocking and tackling — with a steady stream of trash talk between whistles — as...
UIL suspends Progreso soccer head coach for UIL rule violations
The UIL has issued a three-game suspension to...
Weslaco Panthers premiere documentary on 2024 state champion softball team
Nearly a year after making history, the Weslaco...
Pump Patrol: Thursday, June 19, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pet of the Week: Misty May, the Basenji mix
Exbombero de Mission acusado de abusar sexualmente de un pariente cercano
Un ex bombero de Mission fue arrestado el lunes después de que una pariente cercana lo acusara de abusar de ella durante un período de dos...
California presenta argumentos en la corte contra despliegue de la Guardia Nacional de Trump
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — La impugnación del estado...
Campaña de registro para donante de órganos
Texas Organ Sharing Alliance realiza la 'Campaña Anual...
