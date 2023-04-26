Home
Combes police investigating after two men found dead inside a home
A welfare concern led to the discovery of two dead men Wednesday morning, according to the Combes Police Department. Officers were dispatched to a property...
Edcouch teen arraigned in connection with death of infant son
An Edcouch teenager was charged with capital murder...
Cameron County reporting decrease in early voting numbers
Early voting for the May 6 elections continue....
Weather
Monday, April 24, 2023: Isolated showers, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
WATCH LIVE: First Warn 5 Weather Team tracking severe storms heading to the Valley
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5...
Saturday, April 22, 2023: Mainly dry, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Edinburg North Freshman Maya Chen Headed to 5A State Tennis Tournament
EDINBURG, TEXAS -- As a freshman, Maya Chen is already making an impact at Edinburg North High School. She qualified for the 5A UIL State Tennis...
Hidalgo Hires Steve Marroquin as new Head Football Coach and AD
HIDALGO - The Hidalgo Pirates have a new...
UTRGV BASEBALL WALKS OFF WITH DRAMATIC VICTORY IN GAME TWO OF DOUBLEHEADER
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol - Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Pump Patrol - April 21, 2023
Zoo Guest: Galapagos Tortoise
Noticias RGV
Valora tu Futuro: Instructor informa sobre el simposio del científico emergente
Francisco Ortiz, instructor de la carrera de psicología en STC visita nuestros estudios para platicarnos sobre esta carrera que ofrece la Universidad, así como promover "The...
Nutrición al Día: Importancia de una buena alimentación para la prevención de la diabetes
En Nutrición al Día, la propietaria del restaurante...
Valora tu Futuro: TSTC brinda programa de mantenimiento de aviación
Leo Guajardo, director del programa de mantenimiento de...
