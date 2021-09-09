Home
AP source: Biden requiring federal workers to get COVID shot
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday is toughening COVID-19 vaccine requirements for federal workers and contractors as he aims to boost vaccinations and curb...
Hidalgo County reports 15 coronavirus-related deaths, 356 positive cases
A 20-year-old woman from Alamo is among the...
Edinburg flea market helping those in need
A flea market in Edinburg is helping the...
Weather
Sept. 9, 2021: Mostly sunny, temperatures in high 90s
Sept. 8, 2021: Stray showers, temperatures in upper 90s
Sept. 7, 2021: Spotty afternoon showers with temperatures in high 90s
Sports
Playmakers: Week Two
Max Alaniz-Choy McAllen Mem. Gunnar Willams Bro. Porter Victor Cardenas Rio Grande City...
First & Goal Power Poll: Week Two
6A 1. Edinburg Vela (2-0)...
UTRGV approves referendum
EDINBURG, Texas -- It was an important Student...
Programming
Community
Student of the Week: Regina Barajas
With school back in session, we're once again starting our Student of The Week stories. Each week, one Valley student will be picked for their...
5's Fans for Friends: Salvation Army distributes hundreds of fans for residents
The Salvation Army in McAllen helped wrap up...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Aug. 1, 2021
WATCH LIVE: Join us for Sunday Mass on...
Hechos Valle
Buscan reubicar a migrantes que están en la plaza de La República en Reynosa, Tamaulipas
En las últimas semanas grupos de migrantes en su mayoría haitianos, han estado desplazándose desde él sur de México con la intención de llegar a Estados...
DHR Health se convierte en el primer Centro de Trauma de Nivel 1 en RGV
Este miércoles el gobernador Abbott visito el centro...
El Salvador: protestas, fallas y desinformación por bitcoin
SAN SALVADOR (AP) - Los servidores colapsaron y...
