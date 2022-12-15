Home
News
White House reveals winter COVID-19 plans, more free tests
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is once more making some free COVID-19 tests available to all U.S. households as it releases its contingency plans with...
Without evidence, Gov. Greg Abbott asks whether nonprofits are helping migrants enter Texas
" Without evidence, Gov. Greg Abbott asks...
Russia warns of 'consequences' if US missiles go to Ukraine
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia's Foreign Ministry warned...
Additional Links
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022: Cooler and windy with temperatures in the 70s
Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022: Warm and breezy with temperatures in the 80s
Friday, Dec. 9, 2022: Warm and breezy with temperatures in the 80s
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
WATCH LIVE: UTRGV welcomes inaugural head football coach Travis Bush
The University of Rio Grande Valley will host a press conference to welcome their new head football coach, Travis Bush. The press conference will begin...
INTERVIEW: New UTRGV Head Football Coach Travis Bush Gives First Interview
Check out KRGV's Exclusive in-studio interview with the...
INTERVIEW: UTRGV Chasse Conque Talks Hiring of Travis Bush as UTRGV FB Coach
UTRGV Director of Athletics Chasse Conque joined KRGV...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol - Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2022
EXPLAINER: How to donate to Tim's Coats via QR code
You have until Friday, Dec. 16, to donate...
Pump Patrol - Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022
Additional Links
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
Vehículo choca contra restaurante Doña Luna en Weslaco
Un negocio de Weslaco se encuentra cerrado por el día después de que un conductor se impactara contra el local el jueves por la mañana. ...
Campaña "Free Hugs" intenta combatir sentimientos negativos
Para algunas personas, el mes de diciembre se...
Legislador reacciona a posibles impactos negativos por inspecciones al azar
El miércoles, entraron en vigor las inspecciones aleatorias...
Additional Links
Hechos Valle Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Para el Futuro
Estudiante de la semana
Regreso A Clases
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
Hechos Valle Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Para el Futuro
Estudiante de la semana
Regreso A Clases
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days