Home
News
Local immigration advocates concerned for high-risk population in detention
WESLACO – Advocates in the Rio Grande Valley are asking Immigration and Customs Enforcement to consider releasing high-risk migrants from local detention centers due to COVID-19...
8 more people ordered to self-isolate in Hidalgo County after virus diagnosis
EDINBURG – Hidalgo County announced on Tuesday eight...
Salvation Army in McAllen running low on resources due to pandemic
MCALLEN – The Salvation Army in McAllen is...
Additional Links
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
5 On Your Side
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
Texas Headlines
National News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Guns, lies and fear in the Rio Grande Valley
HARLINGEN – Federal agents say they’re seeing a spike in straw purchases in the Rio Grande Valley. An AK-47 is a very common weapon people...
SPECIAL REPORT: HIV in the Rio Grande Valley
WESLACO – The federal government is proposing a...
Gun Expert Explains Repercussions of Falsifying Federal Weapons Sales Form
MCALLEN – A former McAllen gun store manager...
Weather
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Radio
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Sports
Stadium Lights Of Hope
DONNA - Stadium lights around the Valley were turned on Wednesday night as a symbol of hope and community strength. CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva has...
UTRGV Runners Reflect On Breaking Record
EDINBURG - It was a pretty good year...
Rio Grande City Headed to San Antonio
RIO GRANDE CITY - After the UIL realignment,...
Additional Links
High School Football
This Week's schedule
Two-A-Day Tours
Gridiron Heroes
Pumped Up
Dave's Dozen
Send A Sports Tip
Drumline of the Week
Sports Staff
Programming
KRGV Live Streaming Channels
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
MeTV
Community
Whataburger giving couples chance to win a ‘Whatawedding’ on Valentine’s Day
WESLACO – What would your ideal wedding be like? At a church or chapel? Outdoors by a lake or wine vineyard? How about considering having your...
DHR Health to Host Free Community Health Fair
DHR Health (DHR) announces its 14 th...
WATCH LIVE: McAllen Holiday Parade
The McAllen Holiday Parade will kickoff at...
Additional Links
KRGVida Community Calendar
Con Mi Gente
Inside The Valley
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Community News
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Request for PSA
Request for Talent Appearance
Somos Noticias
Policía de Mercedes implementa cambios tras reportes de impostores
MERCEDES - El departamento de policía de Mercedes realizó algunos cambios tras reportes de presuntos crímenes en el area. Dos personas fueron arrestadas por hacese...
Residentes de Harlingen elaboran cubrebocas
HARLINGEN - Residentes de la tercera edad en...
8 personas más en aislamiento en condado Hidalgo tras ser diagnosticadas con coronavirus
EDINBURG – El condado Hidalgo anunció el martes...
Additional Links
Corazon del Valle
Clima
Enviar una pregunta del clima
KRGV 5.2 Somos El Valle Live Stream
Somos El Valle
Submit a Tip
SEARCH
x
Radar
7 Days