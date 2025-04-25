Home
News
About 250,000 mourners pay last respects to Pope Francis over 3 days of public viewing
VATICAN CITY (AP) — More than 250,000 people paid their last respects to Pope Francis over three days of public viewing by ordinary mourners, church and...
South Texas Comic Con kicks off in McAllen
South Texas Comic Con kicked off Friday at...
Prescription Health: How to fight chronic inflammation
Acute Inflammation is normal and it's a good...
Friday, April 25, 2025: Breezy and warm, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Thursday, April 24, 2025: Stray shower, breezy, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Wednesday, April 23, 2025: Stray shower, breezy, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
St. Joseph Academy golf star Silvia Martinez signs with Concordia
At St. Joseph Academy, Silvia Martinez committed to Concordia for golf on Thursday afternoon. Martinez spent three years on the varsity team, and she placed...
Texas Southmost lands Nikki Rowe goalkeeper Shayla Aguilar
Nikki Rowe's Shayla Aguilar is heading to Texas...
RGV high school softball highlights from first day of postseason
SOFTBALL PLAYOFF SCORES: Weslaco 14, Los Fresnos...
Zoo Guest: Mexican Burrowing Toad
Pump Patrol: Thursday, April 24, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pet of the Week: Toby, the 8-month-old cat
*Editor's Note: A graphic in the video names...
Noticias RGV
Viernes 25 de abril: continuará cálido con brisas, noche templada
Para seguir a Enrique Sánchez en Facebook, haz clic aquí
Inicia 'South Texas Comic Con' en McAllen
El esperado Comic Con ya llegó al Valle...
McAllen firma acuerdo de adopción de mascotas con albergue Palm Valley Animal Society
El ayuntamiento de McAllen firma un acuerdo con...
