Reports of ‘agitated’ bees cause temporary closure of Santa Ana Wildlife Refuge
A beekeeper in the Rio Grande Valley said between the blooming flowers this season and swarming behavior, you’re more likely to see bee activity near your...
South Texas Comic Con kicks off in McAllen
South Texas Comic Con is in full swing...
Weslaco residents frustrated over increase in graffiti, police investigating
A mural of a mermaid is on the...
Weather
Friday, April 26, 2024: Windy and muggy with temperatures in the low 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Thursday, April 25, 2024: Windy and warm with a high of 89°F
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Wednesday, April 24, 2024: Partly cloudy, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Brownsville Pace's Andie Lozano-Lomelli signs to TLU Volleyball & receives TNB Foundation Scholarship
BROWNSVILLE, Texas -- Pace's Andie Lozano-Lomelli signed her letter of intent to play volleyball at Texas Lutheran University and was surprised and awarded with a $50,000...
Lady Lobos win first district title in program history
PALMVIEW, Texas -- The lady lobos have had...
Remembering Erasmo "Mo" Molina
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas -- Long time Valley...
Programming
Community
Zoo Guest: Pebbles the great plains rat snake
Pump Patrol: Thursday, April 25, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pet of the Week: Queen Maeve and Star Bright
Noticias RGV
Manifestantes dicen que han llegado a un punto muerto con administradores de Universidad de Columbia
NUEVA YORK (AP) — Los estudiantes de la Universidad de Columbia que inspiraron las manifestaciones propalestinas en todo Estados Unidos dijeron el viernes que han llegado...
Viernes 26 de abril: Cálido en los bajos 90s
Para seguir a Andrew Chung en Facebook, haz...
Salud y Vida: Aprueban nuevo tratamiento para la lumbalgia crónica
Una vez confinada por un dolor de espalda...
