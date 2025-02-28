Home
News
Los Fresnos CISD taking preventative efforts against measles
There are still no confirmed cases of the measles in the Rio Grande Valley, but one school district is taking preventative efforts against the disease. ...
Brownsville Fire Department has safety measures in place for Charro Days
Charro Days festivities are underway in Brownsville. ...
FAA gives SpaceX green light for upcoming Boca Chica launch despite open investigation
The FAA is clearing the way for another...
Additional Links
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Friday, Feb. 28, 2025: Mainly cloudy, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025: Stray shower, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025: Sunny and warm with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Edinburg North & Edinburg High head football coaches reassigned
Edinburg Bobcats head coach Rene Guzman and Edinburg North head coach Damian Gonzalez are being reassigned, according to Edinburg CISD. The moves simultaneously open up...
Raymondville's Matthew Jimenez signs with Texas Lutheran
Raymondville track & field star Matthew Jimenez committed...
Weslaco & Edinburg baseball pick up wins on Day 1 of Mid Valley Classic
Highlights from Day 1 of the Mid Valley...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol: Friday, Feb. 28, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Zoo Guest: Mambo the Mexican Milk Snake
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Additional Links
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Viernes 28 de Febrero: noche húmeda con advertencia por niebla densa al amanecer
Para seguir a Enrique Sánchez en Facebook, haz clic aquí
Edinburg celebra el Día Internacional de la Mujer con 'Frida Fest' el 8 de marzo
Edinburg está ultimando detalles para 'Frida Fest', que...
McAllen refuerza medidas para mantener el agua limpia con nuevos plazos de inspección
McAllen está ajustando una política de la ciudad...
Additional Links
Frente frio
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Frente frio
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days