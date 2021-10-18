Home
News
Cameron County men plead guilty in separate cases of child sexual abuse, sentenced to decades in prison
Two Cameron County men pled guilty in two separate cases of child sexual abuse, according to a news release from Cameron County District Attorney Luis V....
2 taken to hospital after fire at McAllen home, fire department says
Two people were taken to a hospital after...
Vitalant blood supply in critical shortage
The nonprofit blood provider Vitalant is experiencing a...
Weather
Oct. 18, 2021: Temperatures in mid-80s
Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021: Morning showers, temperatures in the 70s
Oct. 15, 2021: Evening storms possible, temperatures in mid-90s
Sports
First & Goal: Highlights from October 16, 2021
WESLACO, Texas -- Click on the video above to watch highlights from Week 8 of Texas high school football from this past Saturday.
Double the trouble
MISSION, Texas -- Alan and Alek Gonzalez are...
First & Goal: Highlights from Oct. 15, 2021
Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights...
Programming
Student of the Week: Mili Reynoso
Mili Reynoso has big dreams. Those dreams involve writing, a passion that started at a young age. It's not just writing, the senior at Sharyland...
Student of the Week: Navey Olivarez
There's nothing like an older sister, and this...
Watch Live: Sunday Mass Sept. 26, 2021
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL...
Mueren seis personas en ataque armado en México
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO (AP) — Seis personas fallecieron y otras dos resultaron heridas tras ser atacadas el lunes en plena calle por tres pistoleros en una...
El juicio por la muerte Ahmaud Arbery comenzará con la selección del jurado en Georgia
El juicio por asesinato de tres hombres acusados...
El condado Hidalgo reporta la muerte de cuatro personas a causa del COVID-19 ninguna estaba vacunada
El condado Hidalgo informó el lunes de cuatro...
