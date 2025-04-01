Home
News
'She was full of life:' RGV fans remember Selena 30 years after her death
Monday marks 30 years since the queen of Tejano music, Selena Quintanilla, was shot by her fan club president. March 31, 1995, remains a day...
Valley water utility companies report unauthorized wastewater discharge due to recent storm
Downstream from Harlingen along the Arroyo Colodado lies...
18-wheeler falls off Peñitas freeway, road closure in effect
The Peñitas freeway loop is closed until further...
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Monday, March 31, 2025: Mostly sunny with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Sunday, March 30, 2025: Breezy and warm with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Saturday, March 29, 2025: Breezy and warmer, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Vipers gear up for postseason as team seeks fifth championship in franchise history
The RGV Vipers are set to start the postseason on the road in Salt Lake City on Tuesday night. After a stellar 9-4 record in...
Juarez-Lincoln boys soccer "wake up call" after rocky regular season lifts team into regional final
The Juarez-Lincoln Huskies are one win away from...
Edcouch-Elsa girls powerlifting wins state title
This March, the Edcouch Elsa girls powerlifting team...
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol: Monday, March 31, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, March 30, 2025
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville...
Pet of the Week: Clover the Dachshund
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Cierran autopista en Peñitas tras caerse un camión de 18 ruedas
El circuito de la autopista Peñitas está cerrado hasta nuevo aviso después de que un camión de 18 ruedas perdió el control y cayó, empujando un...
Lunes 31 de Marzo: Nubosidad y niebla dispersa, temperaturas en los 74s
Para seguir a Andrew Chung en Facebook, haz...
Hombre de Weslaco enfrenta cargo de homicidio tras patear a un anciano
Un hombre de Weslaco de 29 años se...
Frente frio
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
