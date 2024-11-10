Home
U.S.-Mexico water agreement might bring relief to parched South Texas
" U.S.-Mexico water agreement might bring relief to parched South Texas " was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that...
Business owner admits to scheme to bribe Pharr Customs and Border Patrol official
U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani announced that a...
Petition to recall San Benito city officials fails
A petition to recall San Benito city commissioners...
Weather
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024: Spotty showers, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Friday, Nov. 8, 2024: Stray shower, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024: Stray showers, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Vipers open up the season with a win over Memphis Hustle
RGV Vipers pick up their first win of the season against Memphis hustle 103-97. Watch Full Highlights above.
WATCH LIVE: 5th Quarter Powered by Bert Ogden GMC Buick
The 5th Quarter Powered by Bert Ogden GMC...
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Nov. 8, 2024
For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on X...
Community
Pump Patrol: Friday, Nov. 8, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Zoo Guest: Gummy, the blue-tongued Skink
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
Detección temprana de síntomas y efectos de epilepsias
Casi 3 millones de estadounidenses tienen epilepsia, según los centros para el control y prevención de enfermedades. Pero no muchas personas tienen conocimiento sobre esta...
Arrestan a sospechoso por agresión familiar y obstrucción de solicitud de emergencia en Harlingen
La policía de Harlingen arresto a un hombre...
Estudiantes de medicina del sur de Texas impulsan proyecto "Compassion RGV" para promover la salud mental en El Valle
Un grupo de alumnos del último año de...
