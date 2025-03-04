Home
News
City of Mission partners with national non-profit to run animal shelter
Mission city leaders are partnering with a national non-profit to help run the city's animal shelter. The agreement with Best Friends Animal Society was approved...
Hidalgo County sheriff: Fuel tanker rolls over on U.S. 281, causes traffic delays
A fuel tanker rolled over on the southbound...
Visitors at Isla Blanca Park react to SpaceX launch attempt
There was no launch on Monday out of...
Weather
Tuesday, March 4, 2025: Very warm, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, March 3, 2025: windy and warm with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sunday, March 2, 2025: Breezy and warm with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
UTRGV wins thriller in season finale against Southeastern
The UTRGV Vaqueros took down the Southeastern Lions 77-76 on Monday night in the season finale. The Vaqueros were in control for much of the...
UTRGV MBB head coach Kahil Fennell named Joe B. Hall award finalist
As a result of the great strides the...
Brownsville St. Joseph Soccer team headed back to the TAPPS State Tournament
Brownsville, TX -- The Brownsville Saint Joseph Bloodhounds...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Monday, March 3, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, March 2, 2025
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville...
Pump Patrol: Friday, Feb. 28, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
Reportan retrasos en el tráfico tras volcarse un camión cisterna en la US 281
Un camión cisterna de combustible volcó en el carril en dirección sur de la US 281, justo al sur de El Rucio Road en Linn, según...
Servicios y paquetes para diferentes eventos
Yuri Colmenero, representante de Fiesta Mayan Salón, visita...
Boutique en Brownsville vende ropa típica mexicana
Camelia Mexican Boutique ofrece una amplia gama de...
