Weekend hailstorm leaves Rio Grande City homes with severe damage
Weekend hailstorm leaves Rio Grande City homes with severe damage

A powerful hailstorm tore through Rio Grande City over the weekend, leaving homes with shattered windows, damaged roofs and thousands of dollars in repairs.
Grant aims to bring more veterinary care options to the Rio Grande Valley
A $384,000 grant will help launch a veterinary...
Visitors notice more trash on the beach as thousands flock to South Padre Island for spring break
Spring break is bringing thousands of visitors to...
Weather
Monday, March 9, 2026: Hot and breezy, temps in the 90s
Monday, March 9, 2026: Hot and breezy, temps in the 90s

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
Sunday, March 8, 2026: Hit or miss showers, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Saturday, March 7, 2026: Late nearby storms, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Baseball fans react to the 2026 World Baseball Classic
Baseball fans react to the 2026 World Baseball Classic

The baseball Gods heard the prayers of all the Texas fans, to bring the World Classic to Houston. The most anticipated matchup in the 2026
UTRGV MBB advances in Southland Conference tournament with 86-68 win over Nicholls
The UTRGV men’s basketball team took down Nicholls...
UTRGV's Charlotte O'Keefe embarks on conference tournament after historic season
Rebounding. To some, it's a lost art in...
Programming
Pump Patrol: Friday, March 6, 2026
Pump Patrol: Friday, March 6, 2026

Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and
Zoo Guest: Gladys Porter Zoo raising awareness on Ocelot conservation
Pump Patrol: Thursday, March 5, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Connect
