City of Edinburg accepting nominations for Hometown of Heroes Half Marathon
The city of Edinburg is accepting nominations for their Hometown of Heroes Half Marathon. It's set for March 2025, and they're looking for 13 people...
RGV Humane Society shelter at full capacity, asking for donations
The Rio Grande Valley Humane Society says their...
Volunteers lay wreaths on graves in Mission to honor veterans
Holiday wreaths are now up at the State...
Weather
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024: Stray shower, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024: Spotty showers with temperatures in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Friday, Dec. 13, 2024: Morning mist with mild weather
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs won't play Sunday against Charlotte with lingering knee issue
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs didn't travel with the team and will miss Sunday's game at Charlotte because of a lingering knee...
RGV High School Basketball: December 13, 2024
Highlights from Friday night basketball action between Lopez-Pace,...
La Feria Tournament: December 13, 2024
Scores: La Feria 47, Brownsville Hanna 46...
Programming
Zoo Guest: Rose the Hedgehog
Pump Patrol: Friday, Dec. 13, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
DPS investiga accidente mortal de un vehículo en Weslaco
Un residente de Donna murió el domingo por la mañana en un accidente automovilístico, según el Departamento de Seguridad Pública de Texas. El accidente ocurrió...
"Operation Christmas RGV" traerá alegría y diversión familiar a El Valle
"Operation Christmas RGV" comienza a prepararse para ser...
Residente del Valle transforma su vida y motiva a cuidar la salud en Navidad
La temporada navideña ya está aquí y para...
