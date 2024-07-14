Home
News
Former fire chief who died at Trump rally used his body to shield family from gunfire
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (AP) — The former fire chief who was killed at a Pennsylvania rally for Donald Trump spent his final moments diving in front...
Volunteers needed to Games of Texas in Brownsville
The Games of Texas are about two weeks...
Brownsville non-profit kicks off new sports program for special needs community
A non-profit in Brownsville is bringing adaptive sports...
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Saturday, July 13, 2024: Chance of spotty shower with a high of 96°F
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Friday, July 12, 2024: Spotty evening thunderstorms in the forecast
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Drought monitor shows improved conditions for the Valley
The latest drought monitor shows the entire Rio...
Sports
Weslaco's Madelynn Cantu earns top Texas 6A softball honor after leading team to state title
LONGVIEW, Texas (AP) — Weslaco pitcher Madelynn Cantu was named player of the year on the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association Class 6A all-state softball team....
Childhood teammates reunited playing at UTRGV
EDINBURG, Texas -- UTRGV Men's Basketball is in...
McAllen Rowe's Leon signs letter of intent to play baseball at Ranger College
MCALLEN, TEXAS -- McAllen Rowe recent graduate Branden...
Programming
Community
Zoo Guest: Rose the Hedgehog
Pump Patrol: Thursday, July 11, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pet of the Week: Jeriko, the cat
Noticias RGV
Fuentes AP: Un policía local se encontró con agresor justo antes que disparara contra Trump
BUTLER, Pensilvania, EE.UU. (AP) — Al día siguiente de un aparente intento de asesinato, el expresidente estadounidense Donald Trump hizo un llamado el domingo a la...
Policía de Nueva York refuerza la seguridad en la torre Trump y lugares sensibles de la ciudad
La policía de Nueva York aumento su presencia...
Congresista Vicente González condena la violencia política
Noticias RGV se puso en contacto con el...
