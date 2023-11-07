Home
Cameron County voters head to the polls
Voters in Cameron County rushed to the polls Tuesday. According to the Cameron County Elections Department, 6,528 people cast their ballots on Election Day. ...
Unofficial early voting results show Gonzalez in the lead for Weslaco mayoral race
Former Weslaco city commissioner and Weslaco school board...
Vote 2023: Election Day results
Stay with Channel 5 News as we provide...
Tuesday, November 7, 2023: Partly cloudy, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, November 6, 2023: Partly cloudy, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sunday, November 5, 2023: Partly cloudy, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
First & Goal Power Poll: Week 11
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Nov. 3, 2023
For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on X...
WATCH LIVE: 5th Quarter Powered by Reyna's Bar-B-Q
The 5th Quarter Powered by Reyna's Bar-B-Q will...
Noticias RGV
Votaciones para la alcaldía de Donna
En Donna son tres los candidatos que están en la boleta para alcalde en la ciudad. La contienda tiene como protagonistas a Rick Morales, quien...
Votaciones para la alcaldía de Álamo
Este 7 noviembre, Noticias RGV trae la cobertura...
Votaciones para la alcaldía de Los Fresnos
Los votantes de Los Fresnos acuden a las...
