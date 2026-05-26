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Vote 2026: Election results for joint primary runoff elections
Texas • U.S. Senate - GOP Primary Runoff 85.55% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING > Paxton, Ken 827373 64.03%...
Laguna Heights man recounts close calls with tornadoes and hurricanes ahead of Facing the Fury special
A Laguna Heights man who has lived through...
Incumbent Cameron County judge loses Democratic nomination to Steve Guerra, unofficial results show
Unofficial election results from Tuesday's primary runoff show...
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Tuesday, May 26, 2026: Thunderstorms possible, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, May 25, 2026: Spotty thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
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Sunday, May 24, 2026: Spotty thunderstorms, temps in the 80s
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Rio Grande City's DeAndre Rodriguez signs to play baseball at Ranger College
Rio Grande City's DeAndre Rodriguez signed his letter of intent to play baseball at Ranger College on Tuesday afternoon. "Ranger [College] just felt like home...
Economedes standout soccer players sign to play at Jarvis University
Economedes soccer players Jose Villarreal and Jose Rios...
UTRGV's Jorge Martin Sampedro heading to NCAA National Tournament
A UTRGV freshman golfer is heading to the...
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Pump Patrol: Tuesday, May 26, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Monday, May 25, 2026
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Pump Patrol: Friday, May 22, 2026
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