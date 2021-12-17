Home
Matamoros teen awarded with full-ride scholarship to Boston College
For a Matamoros teen, getting an education hasn't been easy - but his hard work is now paying off. Francisco Eduardo Cervantes, a senior at...
Court allows Biden employer vaccine mandate to take effect
A federal appeals court panel on Friday allowed...
War hero honored at Weslaco High School
Weslaco High School honored one of their own...
Cold front dropping temperatures to the 50s this weekend
Most of Saturday will stay warm, but get ready for a big drop in temperatures Saturday night and Sunday. A cold front will move through...
Dec. 16, 2021: Warm, breezy with temperatures in mid-80s
Dec. 15, 2021: Warm, breezy with temperatures in mid-80s
Sports
When Football Meets Theatre: PSJA North Raiders Style
Football season is over. But the PSJA North Raiders have been keeping busy by exploring the performing arts this offseason. Watch the story above to see...
New Lopez Head Coach Tarantola Speaks For First Time
MCALLEN - Shaun Tarantola, the new head coach...
UTRGV Women Look To Continue Win Streak as they Host UTSA, Liberty at SPI
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND - The UTRGV women's basketball...
Programming
Community
Recognizing the Students of the Week
It was a big night for some of the Valley's brightest students. Channel 5 News recognized Students of the Week on Wednesday night. ...
Student of the Week: Sidney Jimenez
Sidney Jimenez, a senior at La Joya High...
South Texas ISD Preparatory Academy to host 5K run Wednesday
The South Texas Independent School District Preparatory Academy...
Hechos Valle
Advertencias de TikTok causa controversia
Una amenaza circulando por la red social TikTok ha movilizado a distritos escolares en toda la nación a resguardar las escuelas ante cualquier tragedia, causando controversia...
Quinta Mazatlán cancela el sábado Illumina Fest
Quinta Mazatlán canceló su Illumina Fest del sábado...
Mercedes selecciona jefa de policía interina
La ciudad de Mercedes seleccionó a un jefe...
