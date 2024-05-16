Home
City of Mission announces trash drop off location
Those hoping to dispose of tires, furniture, appliances and other bulky trash items in the city of Mission will get to do so on Saturday. ...
Recount for Rio Grande City elections set for next week
The incumbents who lost their seats in the...
WATCH: KRGV Cares Closet gives away first toy at Edinburg children’s hospital
Channel 5 News Chief Meteorologist Tim Smith gave...
Wednesday, May 15, 2024: Stray storm PM, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, May 14, 2024: AM clouds, PM sun, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, May 13, 2024: Hot afternoon, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Brandon "The Heartbreaker" Figueroa talks 9-round TKO win over Magdaleno and what's to come
WESLACO, TEXAS -- Brandon "The Heartbreaker" Figueroa visited the Channel 5 studios today to talk about his big 9-round TKO win over Jessie Magdaleno in...
Edinburg's Martinez signs for Concordia Univ. Basketball
EDINBURG, Texas -- Edinburg High's Madison Martinez signed...
Weslaco Panthers playoff run still alive
WESLACO, Texas -- The Weslaco Panthers are Area...
WATCH: KRGV Cares Closet gives away first toy at Edinburg children’s hospital
Channel 5 News Chief Meteorologist Tim Smith gave away the first toy out of the KRGV Cares Closet. The KRGV Cares closet campaign is collecting...
KRGV Cares Closet campaign continues collecting toys and more for kids at Edinburg children’s hospital
As of Wednesday evening, the KRGV Cares Closet...
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Futuro incierto de las boyas en el Río Grande
El futuro de las boyas gigantes en el Río Grande sigue estando en incertidumbre. Los legisladores dicen que dependerá de como Estados Unidos pueda defenderse...
Lago Falcón afectado por sequía en el condado Zapata
El Lago Falcón es reconocido por ser un...
La pesadilla de un residente de Edinburg con su piscina de ensueño
El sueño de la piscina propia termino en...
