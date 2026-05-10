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Weather experts say storm that swept through the Valley produced a 'wet microburst'
The National Weather Service surveyed storm damage on Saturday in parts of the Rio Grande Valley. Experts said the storm developed in Starr County and...
Cameron County family rebuilding following weekend storm
Green Valley Farms in Cameron County is one...
Food Bank RGV asking for volunteers, donations for storm victims
The Food Bank RGV is asking for volunteers...
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Sunday, May 10, 2026: Nightly thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
Rain and storms may move into the Rio Grande Valley as soon as 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., followed by a likely dry period overnight. ...
Power companies working to restore power in Hidalgo, Cameron counties following severe weather
Rio Grande Valley power companies are working to...
Friday, May 8, 2026: Spotty thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
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McHi Lady Bulldogs season ends in the regional semifinal, Lyford baseball exits in Area Round
RGV SOFTBALL AND BASEBALL PLAYOFFS Saturday, May 9th Regional Semifinal San Antonio McCollum 18, McAllen High 3 (McCollum wins the series 2-1) ...
Harlingen's Gael Zuniga signs to play college soccer at Hardin-Simmons
Harlingen soccer star Gael Zuniga is also signing...
Five RGV high school baseball teams advance to the regional semifinal
RGV BASEBALL PLAYOFFS Friday, May 8th ...
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Pump Patrol: Friday, May 8, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Zoo Guest: Rose the Hedgehog
Pump Patrol: Thursday, May 7, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
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