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‘We didn’t expect this tragedy:’ Hidalgo family loses home after fire spreads from neighboring property
A fire destroyed a Hidalgo family's home early Sunday morning, leaving them to pick up the pieces and figure out what comes next. The fire...
Lost your wedding ring on South Padre Island? This woman might have found it
A woman is trying to reunite lost wedding...
Appeals court weakens DACA protections in deportation proceedings
Immigration advocates are speaking out after an immigration...
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Wednesday, April 29, 2026: Warm and breezy with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, April 28, 2026: Windy, hazy and hot, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, April 27, 2026: Hot and hazy, breezy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
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UTRGV baseball pulls of massive upset in 9-7 win over #6 Oregon State
The UTRGV Vaqueros took down the #6 Oregon State Beavers 9-7 on Wednesday night on the road in Oregon. The victory is a historic one...
Playmaker: Francisco Juarez prepares to lead Pioneer back into the postseason
Francisco Juarez fell in love with baseball at...
Nikki Rowe's Layla Rodriguez signs to Southwestern University
Nikki Rowe's soccer star, Layla Rodriguez signed to...
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Pump Patrol: Wednesday, April 29, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, April 28, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Monday, April 27, 2026
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