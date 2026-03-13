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‘We lost everything:’ New start gone for McAllen family after fire destroys home they hadn't moved into
A McAllen family of seven lost their new home and thousands of dollars in belongings to a fire just days before they were set to move...
Harlingen opens outdoor pickleball courts
Harlingen opened eight new outdoor pickleball courts at...
$3.5 million pedestrian underpass coming to McAllen
A pedestrian underpass is coming to the city...
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Friday, March 13, 2026: Sunny and warm, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Thursday, March 12, 2026: Breezy and nice day with highs in the 70s
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Wednesday, March 11, 2026: Hot & dry with highs in the 90s
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UTRGV football schedule set to change as team will no longer play Sacramento State in 2026
UTRGV football will no longer be playing Sacramento State in 2026. Sacramento State's schedule underwent a massive shakeup with the schools plans to move to...
Playmaker: Sizu Aguillon continues to shine with Brownsville Porter Cowboys soccer
A senior at Brownsville ISD’s Porter Early College...
UTRGV WBB season ends with 67–52 loss to McNeese
The season came to an end for the...
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Pump Patrol: Friday, March 13, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Zoo Guest: Delilah the ball python
Pump Patrol: Thursday, March 12, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
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