Immigrant families in Texas have gone into hiding after latest Trump administration policy
Sara had been preparing for a radio interview earlier this month to promote her plans to open an at-home child care center in Central Texas when...
Texas sues utility company to recover damages from historic wildfire sparked by downed power lines
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas has sued the...
Prosecutors will charge Rob Reiner's son Nick with 2 counts of murder in killing of his parents
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles prosecutors said...
Weather
Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025: Late shower, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, Dec. 15, 2025: Cool afternoon, temps in the 60s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025: Showers, 60s in the evening, current temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Weslaco state champion Madelynn Cantu signs with Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
Weslaco's State champion Madelynn Cantu is taking her talents to the next level signing to play division one softball at Texas A&M Corpus Christi. Cantu...
UTRGV Baseball set to host an exhibition game against Alumni team
The UTRGV Baseball team announced they will host...
UTRGV signs Travis Bush to contract extension through 2030
UTRGV Athletics announced they have extended Head Football...
Programming
Pump Patrol: Monday, Dec. 15, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Friday, Dec. 12, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Zoo Guest: Gulf Coast Toad
Connect
