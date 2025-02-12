Home
Man arrested for possessing a firearm in a school zone in Rio Grande City
A man was arrested near the riverbanks of Rio Grande City Grulla Independent School District Fort Ringgold Campus for being in possession of a firearm in...
Trump’s mass deportation plans have echoes of a 1950s federal crackdown that swept through Texas
" Trump’s mass deportation plans have echoes of...
Burrows, Patrick and Abbott: Texas’ “Big Three” have big plans and a wary new dynamic
" Burrows, Patrick and Abbott: Texas’ “Big Three”...
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025: Hot afternoon, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025: Very warm, breezy, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, Feb. 10, 2025: Spotty showers with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Edcouch-Elsa defeats Rivera in stunning fashion to end regular season
Highlights from the stunning down-to-the-wire matchup between Edcouch-Elsa and Brownsville Rivera to end the regular season.
9 RGV girls basketball teams advance to the area round on Tuesday night
TUESDAY NIGHT PLAYOFF SCORES: Palmview 61, CC...
Markquis Nowell leads Vipers to fourth straight win
The RGV Vipers faced off against the Capitaines...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Monday, Feb. 10, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Feb. 9, 2025
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville...
Connect
Noticias RGV
Brownsville invita a la comunidad a un festival de compras con vendedores locales
Nadia Hernández e Irma Cervantes, representantes de Mercado Luna, visitan Noticias RGV para invitar a la comunidad al próximo evento de 'Market'. Este evento gratuito...
Recorte de fondos para albergues preocupa a los migrantes en el Valle
La reducción de fondos a organizaciones sin fines...
Restaurante en Brownsville especializado en mariscos frescos
Inés Moniet Ramírez, propietaria de Mariscos 3 Sirenas,...
Submit a Tip
