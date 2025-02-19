Home
Texas official wants low-cost broadband requirements tied to federal dollars dropped
" Texas official wants low-cost broadband requirements tied to federal dollars dropped " was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that...
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025: Showers and windy, temps in the 40s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Proposed ordinance would prevent vape shops from opening near schools, churches and hospitals
Dozens of people spoke on Tuesday in favor...
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025: Showers and windy, temps in the 40s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025: Warm afternoon, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Freezing weather, wildfire and flood risk forecast across Texas
" Freezing weather, wildfire and flood risk...
Sports
Edinburg Vela, La Feria, & San Isidro girls basketball eliminated in regional semifinals
UIL GIRLS SCORES: Edinburg Vela 35, SA Pieper 62 La Feria 44, Davenport 70 San Isidro 34, Abbott 50 Watch the video...
Brownsville St. Joseph Academy & Harvest Christian advance in TAPPS girls basketball playoffs
TAPPS: St. Joseph Academy 51, Frassati 29...
RGV boys basketball bi-district round thrills with heroic finishes
BOYS BI-DISTRICT ROUND SCORES: McAllen High 41,...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Monday, Feb. 17, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Feb. 16, 2025
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville...
Noticias RGV
Conductor sobrevive a impactante choque con un nilgó
Un conductor del Valle contó su historia sobre un encuentro con la muerte, después de un choque con un animal de gran tamaño en la autopista...
Raymondville anuncia la apertura de un centro de calentamiento ante la llegada del frente ártico
La ciudad de Raymondville abrirá un centro de...
Martes 18 de Febrero: Lluvia con viento, temperaturas en los 80s
Para seguir a Andrew Chung en Facebook haga...
