Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg expected to testify in $8 billion Facebook privacy lawsuit
A $8 billion-dollar class action investors' lawsuit against Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and company leaders — current and former — begins Wednesday, with claims stemming from...
Sewage facilities in Mercedes in need of repairs
Sewage facilities in Mercedes are in need of...
Alton, Palmview reach new agreement to speed up house fire response times
Shorter response times to house fires is the...
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Wednesday, July 16, 2025: Breezy and hazy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, July 15, 2025: Morning clouds, afternoon haze, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, July 14, 2025: Breezy and humid with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Brownsville International Summer Cup Finals
Brownsville, TX -- Brownsville International Summer Cup Finals High school girls 11 vs. 11 - FC Brownsville Hurracanes 1, Nuevo Leon Cecaf 0 High...
RGV Red Crowns schedule a friendly match
Harlingen, TX -- RGV Red Crowns schedule a...
Brownsville International Summer Soccer Cup day two
Brownsville, TX -- High school boys 11 vs....
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, July 15, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Monday, July 14, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, July 13, 2025
SUNDAY MASS IS EXPERIENCING TECHNICAL DIFFICULTIES, WE ARE...
Connect
Noticias RGV
Sistema de alerta contra emergencias disponible en el Condado Cameron
El sistema de notificación masiva puede salvar vidas durante una emergencia. Pero solo una fracción de la población en el Condado Cameron se ha inscrito para...
Arrestan a hombre buscado por robo tras una persecución policial en San Carlos
Michael Bowman, de 30 años, se encuentra tras...
Nueva ordenanza en Álamo impide tener animales de granja en la ciudad
Desde este miércoles 16 de julio ya no...
