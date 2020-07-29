Home
Days after Hurricane Hanna, many Port Mansfield residents still waiting for help
Days after Hurricane Hanna dissipated, many people in Port Mansfield are still waiting for help. "Everybody seems to have forgotten that we're out here because...
RGV Food Bank holds first food distribution event since Hurricane Hanna
The RGV Food Bank on Wednesday is holding...
Early in pandemic, frantic doctors traded tips across oceans
By LAURAN NEERGAARD and NICOLE WINFIELD Associated Press...
Brief hunger strike at El Valle Detention Center protests long detention, conditions
WILLACY COUNTY — Missing soap, a lack of cleaning supplies and sick detainees pushed a group to protest July 20 in a hunger strike at El...
SPECIAL REPORT: Guns, lies and fear in the Rio Grande Valley
HARLINGEN – Federal agents say they’re seeing a...
SPECIAL REPORT: HIV in the Rio Grande Valley
WESLACO – The federal government is proposing a...
Sports
TAPPS Makes Adjustment to 2020 Fall Revision
FORT WORTH - TAPPS, the governing body for Texas private school athletics made a slight adjustment to their fall schedule change on Thursday. The league expanded...
UIL Speaks Out on COVID Related Schedule Changes
AUSTIN - The University Interscholastic league held a...
UIL Pushes Back Fall Sports in 6A, 5A; Small Schools To Start On Time
AUSTIN - The UIL made one of the...
Community
CON MI GENTE: Father and Son Graduate from UTRGV
The Schmatz family will celebrate Father's Day with two new diplomas this year. Jeremy Schmatz, 24, of McAllen and his father, Jeff, graduated from the...
Whataburger giving couples chance to win a ‘Whatawedding’ on Valentine’s Day
WESLACO – What would your ideal wedding be...
DHR Health to Host Free Community Health Fair
DHR Health (DHR) announces its 14 th...
Somos Noticias
Food Bank RGV lleva a cabo distribución de alimentos tras huracán
El Food Bank RGV el miércoles tendrá su primer evento de distribución de alimentos desde que el huracán Hanna llego al Valle del Río Grande. Como...
Alerta emitida por posible desbordamiento del Rio Bravo
Muchas personas se han visto afectadas tanto en...
Tres condados del Valle reportan en total 17 muertes relacionadas coronavirus y 973 casos adicionales
El lunes se reportaron 973 casos nuevos de...
