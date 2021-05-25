Home
Wednesday sentencing set for former Brownsville ISD trustee
After several delays, the sentencing of a former Brownsville ISD trustee who was found guilty of bribery is set for Wednesday, May 26. Sylvia Atkinson...
IDEA Public Schools parts ways with CEO, chief operating officer following audit
IDEA Public Schools has parted ways with CEO...
Valley UPS driver marks 2 million miles on the job
A Harlingen UPS driver was recognized for a...
Weather
May 25, 2021: High temperatures in low 90s with chance for showers
Biden doubling spending to prepare for hurricanes, storms
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced Monday...
May 24, 2021: Warm and humid with showers possible
Sports
Falcon Softball Season Ends in Sweet-16 Loss to Bowie
CORPUS CHRISTI - The Los Fresnos Falcon softball team saw their magical 2021 season come to an end Saturday afternoon at the Cabaniss Athletic Complex in...
H-E-B Park, Toros to Host Rayados for Friendly July 4th
EDINBURG - H-E-B Park, Rio Grande Valley FC,...
Falcons Ready For Austin Bowie in Regional Semifinals
LOS FRESNOS - On Thursday the Los Fresnos...
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Hechos Valle
Estados Unidos sigue sin encontrar a los padres de más de 400 niños separados en la frontera
Hay nuevos detalles sobre las familias separadas en la frontera de México y los Estados unidos. Durante la administración de Trump entre julio 20 del...
El condado Cameron informa de 1 muerte relacionada con el coronavirus, 15 nuevos casos de COVID-19
El condado Cameron informó el martes una muerte...
Obtiene amparo Cabeza de Vaca, no será privado de su libertad
El juez de distrito en Tamaulipas Faustino Gómez...
