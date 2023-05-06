Home
NASA engineers encourage female students in Cameron County to pursue careers in science and technology
Female students with the Brownsville and Point Isabel students got a chance to learn from nine of NASA’s female engineers. The Friday presentation was for...
Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office: Robbery suspect arrested following officer-involved shooting
A 53-year-old man is behind bars in connection...
Migrants continue being dropped off at Brownsville bus station
Crews with Channel 5 News captured on Friday...
Heart of the Valley
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Friday, May 5, 2023: Isolated thunderstorms, temperatures in the 90s
Thursday, May 4, 2023: Stray shower, temps in the 80s
Wednesday, May 3, 2023 - Stray shower, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
RGV coaching legend Erasmo "Mo" Molina facing his toughest challenge
HARLINGEN, TEXAS -- RGV coaching legend Erasmo "Mo" Molina has been a pillar in the community for 40 years. From winning over 500 games to now...
RGV Softball and Baseball playoff highlights 5-1-2023
MISSION, Texas -- The Bi-District round is complete...
High school softball Area matchups
Click on the video above for the latest...
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Zoo Guest: Bearded dragon
Pet of the Week: Mason the shepherd puppy
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Salud y Vida: Aprenda a detectar las señales tempranas de un derrame cerebral
Una de cada tres víctimas de derrames cerebrales nunca llaman a emergencias, según los centros para el control y prevención de enfermedades, retrasando así cuidado crítico....
Desde el Zoológico: El dragón barbudo nativo de Australia
En Desde el Zoológico, el dragón barbudo nativo...
La Entrevista: Mariachis Estrella del Valle celebran el cinco de mayo
Este cinco de mayo, los mariachis Estrellas del...
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
