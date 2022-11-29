Home
Landmark same-sex marriage bill wins Senate passage
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate passed bipartisan legislation Tuesday to protect same-sex marriages, an extraordinary sign of shifting national politics on the issue and a measure...
EXPLAINER: What to know on Congress' bid to bar rail strike
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is asking...
Pulisic goal advances US in World Cup with 1-0 win over Iran
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Christian Pulisic kicked the...
Nov. 29, 2022: Mostly sunny with temperatures in the upper 80s
Nov. 28, 2022: Morning fog, partly sunny with temperatures in the 80s
Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022: Sunny with temperatures in the 60s
Sports
Canelo slams Messi over Mexico team World Cup jersey
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — In one corner, Saúl "Canelo" Álvarez. In the other, Lionel Messi. The Argentina star may have gotten into trouble with the...
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Nov. 25, 2022
For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on Twitter...
McAllen ready for Regional Semifinal versus CC Veterans Memorial
MCALLEN, Texas -- McAllen High School is in...
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022
Pump Patrol: Friday, Nov. 18, 2022
For the first time in over a year,...
Student of the Week recipients honored at banquet
A big celebration was held Wednesday in honor...
Hechos Valle
Edificio administrativo del condado Cameron está abierto de nuevo
A casi una semana de que se registrara un incendio en el sistema de eléctrico del edificio administrativo del condado Cameron que dejó incomunicado al resto...
Preparativos para la declaración de impuestos 2022 está en su recta final
A pocas semanas de acabar el año 2022,...
Roban adornos navideños de familia de Weslaco
Si usted tiene adornos navideños al exterior de...
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
