Looking back as the community welcomes 2022
2021 was a year filled with many history making moments in the Valley. The year began with national news as President Trump visited the Valley,...
Keeping pets safe during New Year's Eve celebrations
New Year's Eve is a time for many...
Weslaco Fire Department offers tips on fireworks safety
For those planning to use fireworks on New...
Weather
New Year's Eve 2021: Windy with temperatures in mid-80s
Dec. 30, 2021: Humid with temperatures in the mid-80s
Dec. 29, 2021: Humid, warm with temperatures in mid-80s
Sports
UTRGV Women's Lose to SFA in WAC Opener
EDINBURG - The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women’s basketball team fell 65-50 to the Stephen F. Austin (SFA) Ladyjacks in the Western...
RGV Vipers During G-League's COVID Pause
EDINBURG, TEXAS -- COVID has significantly affected the...
From Houston to the Valley: Anthony Thomas Overcomes Adversity
EDINBURG, TEXAS -- All athletes deal with some...
Programming
Community
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11:00 a.m. The mass will be livestreamed in this article, as...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL...
Recognizing the Students of the Week
It was a big night for some of...
Hechos Valle
Las pruebas de COVID-19 se llevan a cabo en el Centro de eventos de Brownsville
La prueba COVID-19 está disponible en el Centro de Eventos de Brownsville el viernes 31 de diciembre y el sábado 1 de enero. No se...
Las visitas a la cárcel del condado de Hidalgo se suspenden temporalmente debido a preocupaciones de COVID-19
Las visitas a la cárcel del condado de...
La clínica de vacunas de DHR Health se trasladó a Pharr Events Center
DHR Health trasladará su clínica de vacunas al...
