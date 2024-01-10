Home
News
Brownsville animal shelter launches spay and neuter program to combat stray cat population
There is a new mission to crack down on the amount of stray cats in the city of Brownsville. The Brownsville Animal Regulation and Care...
Weslaco High School student organizes fundraiser for teacher diagnosed with cancer
Juan Cadena recalls the moment he was diagnosed...
Professors explain new law that bans diversity programs in public universities
Offices and programs for diversity, equity and inclusion...
Weather
Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024: Breezy and mild, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024: Windy and cool, temps in the 60s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, Jan. 8, 2024: Windy, very warm, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Houston Texans owner is fighting son's claims that she's incapacitated and needs guardian
HOUSTON (AP) — The owner of the Houston Texans is fighting efforts by one of her sons to have her declared incapacitated and have a guardian...
HS High School Soccer Tournament Highlights 1-4
Click on the video above for highlights from...
Cowboys need to smooth the rough edges of their offense as they look toward the playoffs
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott's sporadic offense...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2023
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Jan. 8, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Salvation Army distributes Tim's Coats to families in need
The Salvation Army distributed hundreds of coats on...
Noticias RGV
Aquí Entre Nos: Tom Cruise firma contrato con Warner Bros. Discovery
Las nominaciones de los premios AARP "películas para adultos" ya están disponibles. 'Oppenheimer' ha sido nominada en los premios en seis categorías, incluyendo "mejor película...
Convocan a una feria laboral en McAllen
Nuevo año, nueva carrera, así es como el...
Salud y Vida: Médicos aconsejan cómo evitar una enfermedad renal
El Centro para el Control y la Prevención...
Take 5
Submit a Tip
