FDA expands Pfizer boosters for more teens as omicron surges
The U.S. is expanding COVID-19 boosters as it confronts the omicron surge, with the Food and Drug Administration allowing extra Pfizer shots for children as young...
Weslaco ISD extends winter break due to increase in COVID-19 cases
The Weslaco Independent School District announced Sunday evening...
Owners react after massive fire at Matt's Building Materials in Pharr
The owners of a Pharr business are speaking...
Weather
Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022: Strong winds, temperatures in the upper 50s
New Year's Eve 2021: Windy with temperatures in mid-80s
Dec. 30, 2021: Humid with temperatures in the mid-80s
Sports
Castillo recaps 2021
LA JOYA, Texas -- Professional Kicker and La Joya native Sergio Castillo went through peaks and valleys in 2021. After winning a Canadian Football League...
Head Coach Matt Figger on UTRGV Returning This Week
EDINBURG, TEXAS -- The Omicron variant has caused...
UTRGV Women's Lose to SFA in WAC Opener
EDINBURG - The University of Texas Rio Grande...
Community
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11:00 a.m. The mass will be livestreamed in this article, as...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL...
Recognizing the Students of the Week
It was a big night for some of...
Hechos Valle
Weslaco ISD extiende las vacaciones de invierno debido al aumento de casos de COVID-19
El Distrito Escolar Independiente de Weslaco anunció el domingo por la noche que extendió sus vacaciones de invierno debido a un aumento en los casos de...
Tres cuerpos encontrados en el rancho del condado Starr
La Oficina del Sheriff del condado Starr está...
Policía de Brownsville: Hombre arrestado por disparar arma de fuego durante la víspera de Año Nuevo
Los oficiales del Departamento de Policía de Brownsville...
Daytime
x
