What to know about the Homeland Security shutdown starting this weekend
Another shutdown for parts of the federal government is expected this weekend as lawmakers debate new restrictions on President Donald Trump's immigration enforcement agenda. Funding...
Journalist Don Lemon pleads not guilty to civil rights charges in Minnesota church protest
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Former CNN host...
Heart of the Valley - Healthy Heart: STHS doctor talks about warning signs of heart disease
Heart disease is one of the deadliest diseases...
Weather
Friday, Feb. 13, 2026: Warm and windy, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026: Breezy & warm with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026: Warm day with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Edinburg defeats PSJA to lock up playoff spot
Highlights from the Edinburg Bobcats 71-61 win over PSJA on Thursday night.
UTRGV secures blowout win over Lamar in battle of top-ranked SLC teams
The UTRGV Vaqueros women's basketball team took down...
Progreso boys soccer forfeits four games due to ineligible player
The Progreso boys soccer team has been forced...
Programming
Community
Zoo Guest: Tomas the Tomato Frog
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pet of the Week: Buttercup the terrier mix
Buttercup is a 3-month-old Terrier mix that is...
Connect
