Retired Brownsville teacher celebrates 100th birthday
Vicente Guzman, a retired Brownsville school teacher, celebrated his 100th birthday on Friday. Born in Martindale, Texas, on Jan. 22, 1921, Guzman and his family--which...
Rio Grande Valley siblings who lost father to COVID-19 respond to Biden's coronavirus plan
Two Rio Grande Valley siblings who lost their...
Willacy County holds first COVID-19 vaccine clinic using unique method
Willacy County, with the help of the Department...
Sports
UTRGV cancels men's basketball game due to COVID-19
The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley's men's basketball team announced Friday that a Tier 1 personnel has tested positive for COVID-19. The team will now...
Edinburg CISD Reassigns Leija, Peña From Their Coaching Posts
EDINBURG - Edinburg CISD made two coaching changes...
Detmer Leaves His Mission Nest for Somerset
MISSION - Koy Detmer is leaving the Mission...
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Hechos Valle
Expertos advierten que el convivio en bares y lugares públicos aumenta posibilidad de contagios de el coronavirus
Durante la pandemia se han emitido varias ordenanzas que afectan a establecimientos sin embargo hay algunos bares que a pesar de esto no están respetando el...
Biden ordena medidas de ayuda económica de emergencia
BALTIMORE, Maryland, EE.UU. (AP) - El presidente estadounidense...
La policía de Missión arresta a un agente de la Patrulla Fronteriza por indecencia con un cargo de menor
La policía de Missión arrestó el miércoles a...
