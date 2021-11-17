Home
News
Student of the Week: Sidney Jimenez
Sidney Jimenez, a senior at La Joya High school, has big dreams and she’s going after them. Jimenez is ranked at the top of her...
Valley school seeing more women pursue career in welding
Officials with the Southern Industrial Careers Center, a...
Nov. 17, 2021: Breezy, warm with temperatures in the high 80s
Additional Links
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Immigration/Border Wall
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Back To School
Weather
Nov. 17, 2021: Breezy, warm with temperatures in the high 80s
Nov. 16, 2021: Breezy, warm with temperatures in mid-80s
Nov. 15, 2021: Warm and sunny with temperatures in mid-80s
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Boys Basketball Highlights - Tuesday, November 16th
Check out some of the Boys Basketball Highlights from Tuesday night in the video above.
Girls Basketball Highlights - Tuesday, November 16th
Check out the Girls Basketball Highlights from Tuesday...
Playmakers - Week 12
Here are the Playmakers after the Bi-District Round...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Student of the Week: Sidney Jimenez
Sidney Jimenez, a senior at La Joya High school, has big dreams and she’s going after them. Jimenez is ranked at the top of her...
South Texas ISD Preparatory Academy to host 5K run Wednesday
The South Texas Independent School District Preparatory Academy...
Student of the Week: Andre Mercado
He's a well-rounded individual who has some big...
Additional Links
KRGVida Community Calendar
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
En condiciones inhumanas vive un veterano de 80 años de edad en el Valle de Texas
Un veterano del Valle en sus 80 años está luchando para vivir en lo que queda de su casa en San Benito, Texas. Alfonso Orozco...
California: Niños reciben dosis errónea de vacuna de COVID
ANTIOCH, California, EE.UU. (AP) — Una clínica del...
Se observa elaboración de carpas temporales cerca del puente nuevo de Brownsville
Hace más de dos semanas Hechos Valle capto...
Additional Links
Hechos Valle Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Estudiante de la semana
Regreso A Clases
Saludo Senior 2020
Temporada de huracanes
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Immigration/Border Wall
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Back To School
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
KRGVida Community Calendar
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
Hechos Valle Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Estudiante de la semana
Regreso A Clases
Saludo Senior 2020
Temporada de huracanes
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days